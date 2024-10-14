Decentralized Social Price Reaches $6.29 on Exchanges (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.29 or 0.00009822 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $66.29 million and $301,408.87 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentralized Social (DESO) is a cryptocurrency . Decentralized Social has a current supply of 10,808,492 with 8,884,536 in circulation. The last known price of Decentralized Social is 6.28973413 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $366,893.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deso.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

