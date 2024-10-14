Decred (DCR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.37 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 14th. Decred has a market capitalization of $212.04 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $12.94 or 0.00019679 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00069210 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006730 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,271.68 or 0.39939348 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,380,241 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.