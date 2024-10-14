Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $130.26 and last traded at $128.15. Approximately 2,134,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,497,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on DELL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors raised Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.52 and its 200 day moving average is $125.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,978,043 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,671,062. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $835,946,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,512 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 159.8% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,353,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,396,000 after buying an additional 832,144 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 303.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,173,000 after acquiring an additional 705,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,054,000 after acquiring an additional 647,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

