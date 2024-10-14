Delta Capital Management LLC Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,000. PACCAR accounts for about 1.4% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 610,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,689,000 after buying an additional 27,963 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at about $2,862,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 15.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 666,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,590,000 after buying an additional 105,109 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $1,359,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

PACCAR Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of PCAR opened at $106.80 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $80.94 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.13. The company has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

