Denali Therapeutics’ (DNLI) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.22.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $32.13. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $870,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,656.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 879.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

