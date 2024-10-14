Dero Price Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00001803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $16.14 million and $16,446.41 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,530.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.60 or 0.00512712 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009777 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00102805 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.69 or 0.00240985 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00029441 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00030377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00071561 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero (DERO) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate DERO through the process of mining. Dero has a current supply of 18,400,000 with 14,312,916 in circulation. The last known price of Dero is 1.21448843 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $6,717.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dero.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.