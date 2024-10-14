dForce USD One Day Volume Reaches $2,975.14 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. dForce USD has a market cap of $14.55 million and approximately $2,975.14 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009759 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00102860 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012255 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000075 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99678722 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $7,422.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.