D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Short Interest Up 43.5% in September

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the September 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 693.0 days.
D’Ieteren Group Price Performance
Shares of SIEVF stock remained flat at 222.66 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 228.99 and its 200 day moving average price is 225.01. D’Ieteren Group has a 52 week low of 167.47 and a 52 week high of 251.00.
About D’Ieteren Group
