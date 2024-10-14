D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Short Interest Up 43.5% in September

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the September 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 693.0 days.

Shares of SIEVF stock remained flat at 222.66 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 228.99 and its 200 day moving average price is 225.01. D’Ieteren Group has a 52 week low of 167.47 and a 52 week high of 251.00.

D'Ieteren Group SA operates as an investment company in Belgium, France, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, TVH, and PHE segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, CUPRA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rimac, Porsche, and Microlino brand vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services.

