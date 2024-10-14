Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Up 46.3% in September

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the September 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Digerati Technologies Price Performance
Shares of DTGI stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 54,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,558. Digerati Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.
Digerati Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Digerati Technologies
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.