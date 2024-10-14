Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 4.2% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $109,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT opened at $55.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.38. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

