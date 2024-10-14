DIMO (DIMO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $11.07 Million

DIMO (DIMO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One DIMO token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. DIMO has a market cap of $11.07 million and approximately $388,266.88 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DIMO has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DIMO Token Profile

DIMO’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 236,995,234.6633761 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.13041185 USD and is down -4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $383,560.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

