Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Has $30.36 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 19.2% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $30,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $62.85 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $62.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.61.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

