Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 250.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,208 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 22,305 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 15.1% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 32.0% during the third quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 228,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 55,353 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Ford Motor by 270.7% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 25,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 129.4% during the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 27,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

