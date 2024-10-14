Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DFS. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.88.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS stock opened at $145.81 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $147.61. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 135.1% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $983,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,835,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 61.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 23,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

