Diversified Royalty Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Diversified Royalty Trading Up 1.0 %
DIV opened at C$3.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.69, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of C$2.35 and a 12 month high of C$3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$509.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.57.
Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 51.17%. The business had revenue of C$16.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Diversified Royalty
Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.
