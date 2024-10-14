DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) & Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leafly and DocuSign”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafly $38.10 million 0.13 -$9.50 million ($3.21) -0.62 DocuSign $2.86 billion 4.98 $73.98 million $0.52 133.67

DocuSign has higher revenue and earnings than Leafly. Leafly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DocuSign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Leafly has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocuSign has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Leafly and DocuSign, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafly 0 0 2 0 3.00 DocuSign 2 7 2 0 2.00

Leafly currently has a consensus price target of $7.59, indicating a potential upside of 281.41%. DocuSign has a consensus price target of $63.40, indicating a potential downside of 8.10%. Given Leafly’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Leafly is more favorable than DocuSign.

Profitability

This table compares Leafly and DocuSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafly -16.61% N/A -29.22% DocuSign 34.56% 16.18% 6.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Leafly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of DocuSign shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Leafly shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of DocuSign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DocuSign beats Leafly on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. Leafly Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc. provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce. It also provides Identify, a signer-identification option for checking government-issued IDs; Standards-Based Signatures, which support signatures that involve digital certificates; Monitor that uses advanced analytics to track DocuSign eSignature web, mobile, and API account; Notary which enables notaries public to conduct remote online notarization transactions; and Web Forms, a web forms that quickly draft agreements using pre-populated data from completed forms or external systems via APIs. In addition, the company offers Rooms for Real Estate that provides a way for brokers and agents to manage the entire real estate transaction digitally. Signature and CLM are FedRAMP, an authorized version of DocuSign eSignature for U.S. federal government agencies; and life sciences modules that support compliance with the electronic signature practices. The company sells its products through direct and partner-assisted sales, and digital self-service purchasing. DocuSign, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

