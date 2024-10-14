Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.85 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $16.85 billion and $901.93 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009326 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00101446 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
Dogecoin Coin Profile
DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 146,365,046,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
