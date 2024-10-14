Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $490.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $500.00 to $490.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DPZ. Bank of America dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $489.55.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $429.67 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $332.13 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $421.63 and its 200-day moving average is $469.31.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

