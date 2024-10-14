Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $500.00 at BTIG Research

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $580.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday. Loop Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $419.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $489.55.

Shares of DPZ opened at $429.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $421.63 and a 200 day moving average of $469.31. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $332.13 and a twelve month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7,821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,515,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

