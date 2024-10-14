DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 31st

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DBL opened at $15.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

