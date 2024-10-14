DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 31st

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE DBL opened at $15.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $16.25.
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Best Pharma Stocks for Long-Term Investors: Growth and Dividends
- About the Markup Calculator
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.