DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.41.

Shares of DV opened at $16.94 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $33,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,294.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 8,820 shares of company stock worth $160,206 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 212.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 153.5% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 72.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

