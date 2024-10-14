Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 798 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 263.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $217.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.96. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $271.00. The firm has a market cap of $695.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.