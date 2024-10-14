Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 124,391 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,391 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 102.4% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 132.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RBLX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roblox from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $1,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,253.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $1,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,253.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $199,046.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,545.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 625,673 shares of company stock worth $27,331,806. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $41.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $48.43.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.