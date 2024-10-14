Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 500 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 6,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Fortive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 22,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Fortive by 276.2% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 71.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV opened at $78.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,135.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,281.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

