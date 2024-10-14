EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Short Interest Up 80.5% in September

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a growth of 80.5% from the September 15th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock. Gibson Capital LLC grew its position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the quarter. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gibson Capital LLC owned about 0.83% of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVO traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.02. 114,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,215. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.