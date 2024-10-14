EBOS Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EBOSF) Short Interest Update

EBOS Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EBOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the September 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

EBOS Group Stock Performance

Shares of EBOSF stock remained flat at $22.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44. EBOS Group has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $22.44.

EBOS Group Company Profile

EBOS Group Limited engages in the marketing, wholesale, and distribution of healthcare, medical, pharmaceutical, and animal care products in Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia. It operates through Healthcare and Animal Care segments. The company provides healthcare logistics; medication management solutions; pharmacy management software; loyalty, generics, compliance, business intelligence, and store software services; and health communications, programs, and consultancy services.

