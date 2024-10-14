EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Short Interest Update

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the September 15th total of 14,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SATS. Raymond James downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on EchoStar from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EchoStar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on EchoStar from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SATS

EchoStar Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of EchoStar stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $24.95. 2,110,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,254. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $30.08.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.39). EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EchoStar will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EchoStar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EchoStar by 238.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,707,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,338,000 after buying an additional 9,661,167 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,505,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,703,000 after acquiring an additional 424,259 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 51.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 762,462 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the second quarter valued at about $36,908,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 23.6% during the second quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,854,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,020,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.