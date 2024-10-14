ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECN. CIBC lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ECN

ECN Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$2.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$610.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.08, a current ratio of 10.77 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$79.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$75.42 million. ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 55.01%. Analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.2474227 earnings per share for the current year.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -12.50%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.