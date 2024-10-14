ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.48.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECN. CIBC lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
ECN Capital Stock Up 0.5 %
ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$79.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$75.42 million. ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 55.01%. Analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.2474227 earnings per share for the current year.
ECN Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -12.50%.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
