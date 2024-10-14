Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.60.

Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 0.20. Edgewise Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $2,120,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,566.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 20,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $578,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,852.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $2,120,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,566.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,176 shares of company stock worth $7,893,316 in the last quarter. 24.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 37.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

