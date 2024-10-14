Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $562.36 Million

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Eigenpie mstETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,509.36 or 0.03996635 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Eigenpie mstETH has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Eigenpie mstETH has a total market capitalization of $562.36 million and $32,367.24 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Eigenpie mstETH Token Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 224,104 tokens. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 224,103.42190012. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,521.56573673 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $79,443.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eigenpie mstETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eigenpie mstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

