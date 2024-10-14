Eigenpie mstETH Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $562.36 Million (MSTETH)

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. Eigenpie mstETH has a total market cap of $562.36 million and approximately $32,367.24 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Eigenpie mstETH has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Eigenpie mstETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,509.36 or 0.03996635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Eigenpie mstETH Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 224,104 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 224,103.60758825. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,509.35566003 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $32,367.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eigenpie mstETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eigenpie mstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

