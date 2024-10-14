Elbit Systems Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.416 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Elbit Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years. Elbit Systems has a payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $8.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.
Elbit Systems Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $205.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.53. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $175.30 and a one year high of $225.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.
Elbit Systems Company Profile
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.
