Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EFN shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of EFN opened at C$29.50 on Monday. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$18.50 and a one year high of C$29.67. The company has a market cap of C$11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of C$375.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$368.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.6869159 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$498,074.40. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

