Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Capital Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $6,916,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $8,896,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $9,878,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $3,355,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.3 %

LLY opened at $934.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $910.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $853.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $888.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $547.61 and a 12 month high of $972.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile



Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

