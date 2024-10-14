Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Short Interest Update

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,900 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the September 15th total of 132,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,929.0 days.
Elis Stock Performance
ELSSF remained flat at $20.70 during midday trading on Friday. Elis has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58.
Elis Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elis
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Elis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.