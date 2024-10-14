Elk River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,682 Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $404,000.

NASDAQ:USTB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,223. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.07. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $50.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.1687 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

