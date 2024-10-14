Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC stock traded up $2.07 on Monday, hitting $180.72. The company had a trading volume of 51,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,073. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.38. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $118.39 and a twelve month high of $181.28.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

