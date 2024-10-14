Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Update

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,700 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the September 15th total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Elkem ASA Price Performance
ELKEF stock remained flat at $1.68 during trading on Monday. Elkem ASA has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94.
Elkem ASA Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elkem ASA
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.