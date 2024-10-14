Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Update

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,700 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the September 15th total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Elkem ASA Price Performance

ELKEF stock remained flat at $1.68 during trading on Monday. Elkem ASA has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94.

Get Elkem ASA alerts:

Elkem ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Elkem ASA engages in the provision of advanced material solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The company offers silicones polymers, including silicone oils, compounds, emulsions, grease, and resins, as well as chlorosilanes, heat cured rubber silicone, liquid silicone rubber, and RTV-1 and RTV-2 silicones.

Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.