Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 102.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 295.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,659 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 652.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,399 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,228.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 51,966 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DLR traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.83. 205,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.94 and a 1 year high of $165.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.09.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.89.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

