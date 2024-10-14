Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,404,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,095,000 after purchasing an additional 286,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,705,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,296,000 after purchasing an additional 75,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 275,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,009,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VCIT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,963,896. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $84.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.