Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 585 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $930.17. 602,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,299. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $910.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $853.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $884.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

