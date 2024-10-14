Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 61,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 43,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 195,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,105,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.09.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

