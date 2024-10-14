Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $941,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,560 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,736,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,825,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,011,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,243. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $180.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.