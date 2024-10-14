Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $261,000 in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,529,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,986,000 after acquiring an additional 33,642 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:USXF traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.86. 18,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,531. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $50.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

