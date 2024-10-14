Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 2.5% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST remained flat at $50.53 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,996. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

