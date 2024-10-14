Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,725 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.4% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,725.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total transaction of $437,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,015,745. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total value of $437,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,015,745. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,493 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $887.74. 501,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,050. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $540.23 and a 52-week high of $923.83. The stock has a market cap of $393.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $882.80 and its 200 day moving average is $828.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $980.00 target price (up from $950.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.74.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

