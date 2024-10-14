Empirical Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 0.9% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Up 0.2 %

LIN stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $475.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,551. The company has a market cap of $228.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $361.02 and a 12 month high of $483.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $465.85 and its 200-day moving average is $449.80.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Linde

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.