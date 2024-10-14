Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.20. 374,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,930,479. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

