Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $14.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Empirical Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.8% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.69.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.50 on Monday, hitting $413.40. The company had a trading volume of 221,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,476. The firm has a market cap of $409.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $420.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

