Empirical Asset Management LLC Purchases 247 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 58,148 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 220,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 116,142 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.31. 87,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,340. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

